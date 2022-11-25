American Horror Story season 12 theme: Something different?

We don’t think it is lost on anyone out there that we could be waiting a long time for American Horror Story season 12. We have a general sense at this point, after all, of how FX works as a network. Provided that there aren’t any unexpected delays, the latest batch of episodes will probably arrive in 2023. As we prepare for that, why not have a little bit of a further discussion on a potential theme? There is a lot to get into here!

We’ll be the first to admit that we were rather surprised by what we got out of American Horror Story: NYC. No doubt the quality of the story was there, but it was far more a real-life horror story than almost anything else that we’ve seen within the franchise. In the end, that does make us think that as we progress forward, there is a chance that we could continue to see something similar.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more AMERICAN HORROR STORY videos!

With all of this being said, let’s of course think outside of the box for a moment, shall we? Is it really in the franchise’s best move to continue to tell stories this grounded? We know that there are some other options that they could consider, and it just comes down to whether or not they will.

The reason to do something similar to NYC is because Ryan Murphy is excelling right now with stories based in some sort of reality. The Watcher is a great example of that, and a lot of the “supernatural” stuff we saw in season 11 was a bit more metaphorical that necessarily a literal monster breathing down somebody’s neck.

Yet, so much of this franchise’s bread and butter is doing things that are weird, shocking, and off-the-wall. In other words, there is an excellent case to be made for this series to continue to do something in that vein. At the very least, we 100% think that they will consider it.

Related – Be sure to see some more of the latest news on American Horror Story, including what else could be coming

What sort of major theme are you expecting as we prepare for American Horror Story season 12?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are more updates ahead that we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: FX.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







