Outlander season 7 premiere date: The impact of latest Starz news

For everyone out there curious about an Outlander season 7 premiere date, the rest of Starz’s lineup matters a great deal. It may not appear that way on the surface, but it certainly does when you dive a little bit deeper.

After all, for every show that comes on the air, it effectively means that a timeslot is filled for a certain period of time. That means that every other show could, in turn, have to wait a little bit longer. This is where we come in to discuss the latest on BMF.

Earlier today, the aforementioned network confirmed that this show is going to be returning come Friday, January 6 — an unexpected spot that could end up changing the game at the network big-time. If the show actually stays on Fridays, that means that no timeslot on Sunday is taken up. Even if it does return to Sundays during the rest of the season, it is premiering early enough that it will be done by the time we get around to March.

This is what brings us back now to the Sam Heughan – Caitriona Balfe series, which is getting a 16-episode season 7 that we’re sure will be broken up into parts. We know that the first eight episodes have already filmed, just as we also know that season 6 premiered in late winter. Thanks in part to the BMF news, we do think a similar time-frame is more possible than ever for season 7A. Of course, whether or not this happens is totally up to the powers-that-be, but without a doubt this is far more possible than we considered previously. It would open the door then for the second half of the season to come either next fall or early 2024, depending of course on what the network decides.

Given on how season 6 ended, it’s fair to say that there is a lot of dramatic stuff coming in season 7. Prepare yourselves accordingly!

