Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1: Could Reid, Simmons return?

There is so much to like about Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1, and we really mean that from top to bottom!

With this being said, there are still some missing pieces — it’s hard to just ignore the fact that Reid and Simmons are not around. Matthew Gray Gubler opted to not return for the Paramount+ revival, whereas Daniel Henney is currently a cast member over on The Wheel of Time. We’re absolutely still hoping to see more of the two of them at some point, even in a possible season 2. Still, nothing is confirmed here and we’re still trying our best to not get our hopes up on anything. Why set ourselves up for future disappointment?

The absence of Reid and Simmons was at least brought up within the first two episodes and as we move forward, we do think it’s going to be more of a recurring theme. In speaking on the subject further to TV Insider, here is some of what Kirsten Vangsness had to say:

“We try to make sure we nod to them as much as possible … Because their desks are there, we didn’t touch that. Them as actors are off making magic and there’s always an open door and we all want them here, so we wanna keep that energy … It’s not like you’re sitting there going, ‘I miss them.’ We’re also acknowledging them, which is important, and come back whenever. So it’s both acknowledging but also giving them a healthy case of FOMO so that they will come back.”

Even if Gubler and Henney never return in some full-time capacity, we at least hope that there’s a chance that they could make a few appearances. One of the benefits to this show if they do want to return full-time is that it’s only ten episodes and with that, production doesn’t last for anywhere close to a full year. There will be opportunities for them to take part in this, and then go away and work on some other stuff. That’s something that they didn’t get during seasons where the show did closer to 20-22 episodes.

