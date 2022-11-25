BMF season 2 premiere date, key art revealed at Starz!

After months’ worth of speculation, the wait for news on a BMF season 2 premiere date at Starz is officially over.

Today, the premium cable network revealed that on Friday, January 6, you are going to see the show come back both on linear television and streaming. This date is shocking for a multitude of reasons, especially since Sunday has been the date more commonly associated with scripted television at Starz. Yet, we’re also far from mad: This basically means that we’re only 40 days, give or take, away from seeing the show back!

To go along with the key art above, we also have a full season 2 logline that better sets the stage for what the story could be moving forward:

Inspired by true Legends, season two of “BMF” chronicles the unconventional journey to success of the Flenory brothers, Demetrius Flenory “Big Meech” and Terry Flenory “Southwest Tee”, who rose from the depths of poverty, navigating the war on drugs in Detroit, and became game changers in hip-hop and culture. Throughout the emotional season, the audience roots for the Flenory brothers during their pursuit of their American Dream, as they build a better life in a system that was stacked against them. The universal themes of family, faith and loyalty are explored both at home and on the streets. The brothers work to outmaneuver the government and expand BMF into a multi-state empire.

The biggest surprise with this announcement, beyond of course the earlier-than-expected date, is getting it right in the middle of the documentary airing. We were almost sure at this point that they’d wait until after it was over to announce something. Also, we hope people catch wind of this news! After all, this is Black Friday and clearly, there are a lot of people out there with some other stuff going on right now.

