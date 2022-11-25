Magnum PI season 5: A chance for a lot more news?

We know that we’re in the midst of a long hiatus waiting for Magnum PI season 5 to premiere on NBC. If only February 19 could get here faster!

The only thing that we can do through the rest of this present hiatus is try to set the stage for the future, and of course hope that there are some more details before too long. The Thanksgiving teaser reveal didn’t happen — but to be fair, that was a pipe dream that we tried to will into reality. No one actually promised anything.

There is a date we’d advise you now to go ahead and have on your radar: Sunday, January 15. What’s so special about it? Per a new report coming in from Deadline, this is when we’re going to see NBCUniversal deliver their presentation at the TCA Winter Press Tour. Given that Magnum PI is a totally new property for them, we would imagine that they will put a good bit of effort into promoting the show there. We’d love for the cast to be in attendance, but with filming still going on that is an uncertainty.

Nonetheless, it feels fair to say that this could be one of the bigger venues we have for promotion leading into the start of the new season, and in general, the next couple of months could be full of some exciting possibilities. We’re so curious to not just see how NBC markets the show, but what the ratings are after fans united to save it from cancellation. While we know this was a passionate fandom before CBS axed it, that really brought everyone together in a way that is so rare within the TV world. We do think everyone is going to do whatever they can to get this show the biggest audience possible.

Before we go, let’s just wish everyone in our extended Magnum PI ohana a belated and very happy Thanksgiving!

