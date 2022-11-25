House of the Dragon season 2 premiere date: Will it be extended?

Sure, we 100% recognize that we are going to be waiting a long time to see House of the Dragon season 2 premiere on HBO. There’s no other way around that! We would love for there to be new episodes in 2023, but it has basically been confirmed already that this is something we’re not getting. 2024 will be the year and our hope is that at some point over the next several months, we’ll start to get more info on that.

For the time being, though, the question we want to raise is pretty simple: Are we going to get some sort of extended premiere? We’d love for the network to give us something substantial to make up for the long break; also, it makes sense from the standpoint of drawing viewers to the network / HBO Max for an extended period of time.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more HOUSE OF THE DRAGON videos!

As for whether or not HBO actually gives this to us, let’s just say that it’s probably not their first priority. Instead, we’re sure that there are a few other things that they are actively thinking about here. First and foremost, they are going to focus on getting the show in production and making sure it has a chance to succeed. They are also going to want episodes that suit the story being told: The Dance of Dragons.

Is there a chance that the premiere will go past an hour? Sure. As a matter of fact, we’d bank on it! However, it also feels rather silly to sit here and bank on it as though this is going to be any sure thing. The first episode will be however long Ryan Condal determines it needs to be; we tend to think somewhere in the 70-minute range.

Meanwhile, the most realistic expectation in our mind for season 2, at least for the time being, is spring 2024. We’ll let you know if that changes.

Related – Get some additional insight now about House of the Dragon, including other debates on the story

Do you think that the House of the Dragon season 2 premiere will be extended in any way?

What do you most want to see during it? Share now in the comments and also stick around — there are other updates coming in the near future. (Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







