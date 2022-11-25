SEAL Team season 7 renewal hopes: The state of the movie

We know that a lot of people out there are hoping for a SEAL Team season 7 renewal soon and understandably so. For the sake of this piece, though, we want to look a little beyond that.

To be specific, why not go ahead and discuss the movie? It was all the way back in winter when it was first reported that this was going to happen. At the time, the reporting was that it would take place prior to the start of season 7.

However, since that time we’ve heard almost nothing about the movie. When we spoke to showrunner Spencer Hudnut after Max Thieriot’s exit, he indicated it was a question more for Paramount+ than something he had any information on. It remains an exciting prospect, but streaming priorities change all the time. As strange as it may be to think this way, it is important to note that this is a totally new business still and as a result of that, things do change and they change fairly often.

For the time being, what we hope is rather simple: That there is an opportunity to get some other news about the movie at some point over the next few months. It could be an exciting bridge between seasons, and it’d also give the show a chance to tell a singular story about an epic mission, plus what happened to Bravo both before and after the fact. It could certainly help to make things easier during what is almost sure to be a long hiatus.

At this point, we tend to think that all of the cast would be eager to come back and do this; remember that if you love SEAL Team, keep watching and then also discussing the show on social media. These are absolutely the keys to making sure we get more insight down the line.

