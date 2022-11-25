Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: How to make extended event

The Ted Lasso season 3 premiere is going to be coming to Apple TV+ at some point in 2023. There may not be a lot that is certain about the show’s future, but this absolutely is at the time of this writing.

So while we do sit around and wait for whatever the future holds here, it’s time that we get to the next big question: Are we going to be seeing an extended premiere? Is that something to realistically hope for? It goes without saying that we’d love to get it, especially as a way to compensate for the super-long hiatus that we are currently immersed in. Whether or not we actually do, however, is a totally different story, and also something that can be pretty hard to predict. We’re going to be at the mercy of Jason Sudeikis, the producers, and the aforementioned streaming service with that.

We do think that the odds of us getting an hour-long episode 1 are a little bit flimsy. The focus for the potentially-final season here is going to be the story, and not so much stretching out one individual episode in order to make a lot of people out there happy.

The more likely scenario, at least to us, is the streamer opting to give a two-episode premiere from the start and with that, give us an opportunity to dive into a couple of episodes before we jump forward to whatever is next. in the weeks that follow. The only reason that Apple TV+ may not do this is because in airing one episode a week, you stretch the season out longer and make more revenue. Yet, at the end of the day, is this really so bad? We don’t tend to think so, since getting those two episodes at once would be a nice gift to fans after such a long wait.

