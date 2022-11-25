Succession season 4 premiere date: An extended episode 1?

If you are like us, then you probably remain very much curious to get a Succession season 4 premiere date over at HBO. We know that we’re eager to learn a little bit more about what the future holds for all of these characters!

We also, by some measure, like to imagine that the network could do at least something to reward us for so long of a wait. With that, let’s go ahead and pose the following: Is there any chance at all that we get an extended premiere whenever the show comes back? Is that remotely realistic?

We do think an extended episode 1 for season 4 is something that both HBO and creator Jesse Armstrong will consider; however, how they go about it remains to be seen. There are a lot of major factors that play into this, and the most likely #1 component to it will be simply the story. We have a hard time thinking that, under any circumstance, the season 4 premiere is going to be longer solely for the sake of it. Instead, the more likely scenario here is that we’re going to have a chance to see the first episode be however long it needs to be.

More than likely, we will see the first episode run for an hour and a five minutes / something in that vein. When the dust settles, we have a hard time really envisioning things going that much longer than that. Succession is not a cable drama that is going to be stretched out solely for the sake of it. We think there is a specific plan here and the network will stick with it, even if a lot of us are out clamoring / craving more.

