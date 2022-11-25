BMF season 2 premiere date: Why timing matters

When in the world are we going to see BMF season 2 premiere on Starz? It’s certainly something we’ve been wondering for a while. Sure, we know that the series is coming back in January, but there really isn’t that much more in the way of news beyond that.

We of course wonder greatly why there is no premiere date out there just yet, but we tend to think this is all about timing. With that, we of course mean it in a number of different ways.

First and foremost, there is a certain timing that Starz is hoping to achieve when it comes to when they announce the date. Remember that they don’t want to get ahead of themselves by announcing something while The BMF Documentary is still in the midst of its run. They aren’t out to take the attention away from something else that is right in front of us.

Beyond just this, though, there is more that we are left to wonder at the moment. To be specific, we have to wonder how they are going to time out the actual date. To us, it makes sense to have season 2 on in early January as opposed to late in the month, mostly so that you can build up momentum before you get to the key NFL playoff games or awards shows that come near the end of the month. It’s also unclear if Starz is going to take the show off the air temporarily for the Super Bowl and if they do, they have to think about giving it enough time to be established beforehand.

No matter when we do end up seeing BMF season 2 arrive on the air, we’re fairly confident that it’s going to be just fine. It’s really hard to imagine otherwise when you consider the success of 50 Cent as an executive producer and also everything that we saw from season 1.

Surprising timing!

Much to our own shock, we do have a premiere date now. Get some more news about that and the future over at the link here.

