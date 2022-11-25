Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere date: Who knows it?

What is happening when it comes to a Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere date over at Starz? Who is actually aware of it?

Not that long ago, we wrote a story indicating that Michael Rainey Jr. and Gianni Paolo — a.k.a. two of the show’s biggest stars — remain completely in the dark about when the hit drama is coming back. That’s certainly frustrating, just because you would think if someone would have the behind-the-scenes scoop, it is them.

However, the sad reality is that most, if not all, of the people working on Ghost aren’t given premiere dates far in advance. The writers have at times written episodes not knowing if there is going to be even a midseason break in the middle! The priority behind the scenes is to just deliver as strong of a product as possible, and then hope on the other side that it airs in a way that allows it to shine.

We do think that the folks at Starz are going to do whatever they can in order to make season 3 special, mostly because they’d be silly not to. This is one of the most important series that the network has! It continually draws subscribers, and it is also a part of that larger show universe, as well. There’s just so much rich stuff to explore in season 3 following the deaths of Mecca and Zeke, and promoting the aftermath is probably just one of many things we’re going to see hyped up in due time.

As of right now, we could see Ghost season 3 as late as March, but we do hope that it turns up a little bit earlier than that.

What do you most want to see when it comes to a Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere date at Starz?

Who do you think is actually in-the-know when it comes to this?

