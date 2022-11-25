When Calls the Heart season 10 spoilers: Could Dr. Carson return?

We know that When Calls the Heart season 10 is going to be premiering on Hallmark Channel at some point in the new year. With that, of course there are a lot of things we want to see story-wise!

At the center of so many prospective plots right now has to be the state of Elizabeth and Lucas, especially since the two just got engaged at the end of season 9. Beyond that, though, there are a few other things to think about! The list includes Rosemary and Lee expecting a baby, and then questions about the future of Faith.

With that in mind, let’s pose the following question: Could Paul Greene return as Dr. Carson Shepherd? Should we have any realistic hopes of that? Speaking as a part of a larger interview with TV Insider, here is some of what the actor had to say:

There have been talks about some different approaches to completing that storyline or expanding that. That falls into the hands of the gods. There are so many cool projects I’m involved in.

Ultimately, this is one of those situations where we’ll have to wait and see. Carson left Hope Valley for an exciting opportunity and based solely on this quote, it doesn’t seem like Greene is coming back for season 10. Could this be a misdirection of some sort? Sure, but we don’t want to get anyone’s hopes up. At the end of the day, we’ll actually believe this character is back when we see him.

Regardless, we hope that Faith as a character continues to have some interesting stories around the infirmary. She is, without a doubt, one of the most important people within the world of Hope Valley. The community really wouldn’t function without her there!

Related – Check out some further news on When Calls the Heart season 10, including a handful of premiere date discussions

Do you want to see more of Carson as we prepare for When Calls the Heart season 10?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around for all sorts of additional updates. (Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







