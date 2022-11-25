Wednesday season 2 spoilers: What will the story be?

At the moment, there is no official Wednesday season 2 renewal over at Netflix — but are there reasons to have hope for it? We’re not ruling out the possibility that we get something like this down the road, especially since we’re talking about such a huge property in The Addams Family.

The idea of doing more of this show is already being entertained behind the scenes, but go ahead and know this: If it happens, nobody is out to just repeat season 1 or what we’ve seen in other adaptations of these characters. While there are going to be some creep-tastic moments, this is really a story about the title character and other people within her family.

Speaking in a new interview with TVLine, co-showrunner Al Gough made it reasonably clear what his plan would be if this show were to come back down the road:

“The series is really about a girl who sees the world in black and white, and learning there are shades of gray … I think like any relationship or any friendship, it can get complicated by other factors. It’s never going to be smooth sailing. And it’s really her learning to navigate the ups and downs of friendship.”

Meanwhile, fellow EP Miles Millar made it clear that we could also see so much more of Wednesday alongside Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia:

“We felt like we just touched the surface with those characters and the actors are so amazing in those role … Catherine is, I think, an iconic Morticia. The relationship between Wednesday and Morticia is also essential to the show, and the idea that Wednesday is trying to forge her own path outside the family is important.”

Now, we’re just going to have to wait and see what Netflix decides! Remember that if you want more of this show, check it out immediately and/or tell your friends to do the same!

What do you most want to see when it comes to Wednesday season 2 at Netflix moving forward?

