Is SWAT new tonight on CBS? Are we going to be seeing more of the Shemar Moore drama coming at some point soon?

There is a lot that we want to get into within this piece, but let’s start off with this: The bad news. It’s not like we want to report that there’s no new episode tonight, but that is the reality of the situation. We’re going to be stuck waiting now until Friday, December 2 to see what lies ahead. The next new episode is titled “Sequel” and below, the full season 6 episode 7 synopsis has more insight on what lies ahead:

“Sequel” – When an intruder breaks into the home of a Hollywood actress, Hondo and the team are forced to partner with an old nemesis – former 20 Squad leader Sanchez (guest star David DeSantos) – to track down a dangerous criminal who’ll stop at nothing to get what he wants. Also, Tan struggles to find the perfect anniversary gift for his wife, on S.W.A.T., Friday, Dec. 2 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

For those wondering, this is not going to be the final episode of SWAT for the calendar year — there is another one currently slated for December 9 titled “Guacaine” and beyond just that, you will also see more in early 2023. There is a lot to look forward to here, and that includes chances to get to know a little bit more about some of these characters.

If you love this show, you probably have a reasonably-good sense of what’s coming up the rest of the season already — think in terms of fantastic action sequences, mixed of course with chances to get to know all of these characters a little bit better.

