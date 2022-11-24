The Boys season 4 premiere date: A holiday release?

As we continue to wait around for The Boys season 4 to eventually arrive on Prime Video, why not talk holidays? There’s a lot to get into here!

First and foremost, we recognize that you may not directly associate the superhero satire with the likes of Christmas or New Year’s Day; it’d be rather silly to given how narcissistic and violent a lot of these characters are. Yet, we do think there’s something interesting to consider already when it comes to these occasions and when season 4 could very well premiere.

Let’s start here by reminding you of the production timeline: Filming has been going on since the summer, and we know that everyone is pretty far immersed in the process at this point. Our hope is that in the months to come, they’ll be done and it’s off to post-production, where special effects are added and the episodes are edited together.

For some shows, this process is only a few months; however, The Boys isn’t like most shows. There is SO much that needs to be added in and it’s one of the reasons why we’ve seen long waits before every season so far. That’s going to be the case here also, as the earliest we expect the fourth season to premiere is next fall. It could still be later if post-production needs more time, or if Prime Video doesn’t want to air season 4 close to the spin-off Gen V.

This is where we do circle back to the idea of airing season 4 during the holidays. It feels like it could be a way for the show to make a huge splash, especially when people have a lot of downtime. We’ve seen Netflix in particular do a lot on Christmas and New Year’s Eve / Day. Why not have The Boys and Amazon join the party? While nothing is confirmed and it won’t be for some time, it is definitely worth thinking about.

Do you think that a holiday release date makes sense at all for The Boys season 4?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, stay tuned for some other news on the show. (Photo: Prime Video.)

