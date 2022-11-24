The Amazing Race 34 episode 11 preview: The last before finale

Next week on The Amazing Race 34 episode 11, things are absolutely going to be more intense than ever — the finale is almost here! There are two more legs to go and the four remaining teams all have their work cut out for them.

We should go ahead and state the obvious: We’re rooting for Emily & Molly to win it all. It’s hard not to just because they are so different from any other team that we have this season, especially at this point. Unfortunately for them, it’s also clear that they are facing the biggest challenge. A knee injury has already slowed them down, and they are facing off against three other teams who are clearly faster in most regards. They have to race perfectly at this point, and also hope that someone else makes a mistake. Don’t worry about getting first; just work to ensure you don’t get last.

The bad news for Emily & Molly, based on the preview alone, is pretty clear: This is a physical leg coming up. There is climbing, swimming, and of course the typical hiking from point A to point B. The remaining teams are also in a colder climate.

We’ve said for a few weeks now that Derek & Claire are the most likely team to win this whole thing and honestly, it feels hard to drift from that prediction now. How can we, based on everything that we’ve seen so far? The reality is that they are physically strong, know each other well, and have a history of working under pressure. This is the way in which that Big Brother experience helps them, and we do understand that otherwise, it can feel a little unrelated.

No matter what happens, can we just hope for a tight finish? We never love it when the edit starts to make things a little bit predictable.

