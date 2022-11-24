Is Alaska Daily new tonight on ABC? Season 1 episode 7 talk

Is Alaska Daily new tonight on ABC? After what you saw on the Hilary Swank drama last week, of course you are going to want more.

The good news to report at the moment is quite simple: There are a lot of episodes still to come this season. However, the bad news is that you won’t see anything more tonight. With today being Thanksgiving and also this serving as a freshman show, it would be completely reckless for the network to put something on. They want to see it stick around for a while!

As if this news wasn’t bad enough, here we remind you that Alaska Daily is actually not going to return until we get around to February. What’s the reason for that? The simplest answer that we can offer at the moment is that the show is meant to be paired with Grey’s Anatomy / Station 19, and the folks at ABC know it would be absolutely reckless to suddenly split them all up.

When we do get to see this show back, we’re confident that the first order of business is going to be rather simple: Getting a chance to see Eileen’s next move. She’s such a fascinating character, mostly because she started things off with such a dramatic fall; yet, she’s found her footing again and a part of what makes her compelling is the resilience she’s shown. She is a great reminder that there are fascinating stories everywhere that are absolutely worth telling, and we can only hope that the rest of the season continues to play out just like what we’ve seen so far.

Also, we hope that there’s going to be a season 2 on the other side. We still have a LONG ways to go before we figure that out, but we are curious to learn more about what happens!

