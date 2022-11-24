Is CSI: Vegas new tonight on CBS? More news on ‘Grace Note’

Is CSI: Vegas new tonight on CBS? Are we going to have a chance to dive a little bit further into the mystery show revival?

Of course, it would be nice to sit here and say that there was some more good stuff almost immediately on the way … but that’s not the case. Not only is there no new episode tonight, but there’s also not one set for December 1, either. The network is making you wait until Thursday, December 8 to see what’s coming in “Grace Note,” and we hope that it will prove worth the wait. This is a HUGE story for Catherine and while we’ve seen some other ones so far this season, we’re so far into it at this point! Things are only going to get more shocking as time goes on.

Of course, the rest of the team is also going to have a major role to play in all of this. To get a few more details, go ahead and check out the season 2 episode 8 synopsis below:

“Grace Note” – Catherine’s frustration intensifies when a lead suspect in Grace’s disappearance is found murdered. The team exhausts all their skills to figure out who killed the suspect, and if his death will lead them to Grace, on the CBS Original series CSI: VEGAS, Thursday, Dec. 8 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

We should also note that there is one more episode coming in December after this one — think “In the White Room,” which is going to be on the 15th of next month. Remember that the origins of this title go all the way back to the end of season 1, where we got what we’d personally describe as a pretty darn great cliffhanger.

Where do you think the story is going to go as we move towards CSI: Vegas season 2 episode 8?

Have any big theories? Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, stay tuned for all sorts of other big news. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

