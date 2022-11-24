The Challenge: Ride or Dies episode 7: Darrell, Veronica eliminated

If there was one thing that was easy to say entering The Challenge: Ride or Dies episode 7 tonight, it was that things were already messy. Super messy, in fact. We’d already seen a number of betrayals and by virtue of that, the metaphorical floodgates were opened for others. It gets a little bit easier as time goes on to throw people under the bus if the moral justification is already out there.

Or, at the very least, we like to think so. Still, Nelson gave this incredibly epic speech as he talked about the decision to throw Amber & Chauncey into the Zone. Amber was understandably hurt, mostly because she thought there was enough respect for her to be clued in ahead of time.

Then, we got to another decision: Bananas & Nany drew the safe dagger, and of course they opted to save Jordan & Aneesa. This meant that we had a showdown between Darrell & Veronica and then Amber & Chauncey. There was a lot of emotion wrapped into this showdown, given the history that Amber and Darrell had from back when she was first diving into this competition.

The chosen showdown for the two pairs was Deep Web, which was in a word awesome. We’re down for anything that has both an athletic and puzzle component, especially on a season like this where trust is such an important pillar in almost everything that happens.

Who actually won?

Well, this proved to be as good of a showdown as you could’ve hoped for, but Amber was incredibly fast when it came to getting up and down that web. That proved itself to be a huge advantage for her, as it set up her and Chauncey to be able to complete the puzzle in plenty of time.

With this, of course we do have to say goodbye to Darrell & Veronica, two people who left the show so much earlier than we thought they would. Sure, they’ll have a chance to come back again, but they could’ve brought a LOT to the endgame!

What did you think about the elimination at the center of The Challenge: Ride or Dies episode 7?

