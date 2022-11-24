Survivor 43 episode 11 preview: Gabler’s big move

Next week on Survivor 43 episode 11, we are inching closer to the finale! There are only seven people left now in the game. Things are going to get bit, crazy, dramatic, and stuffed full of surprises from top to bottom. Isn’t this what we want within a show like this?

As we prepare ourselves now for what lies ahead, it seems like Gabler is, all of a sudden, a man with a big plan. He didn’t make a move against Jesse and Cody tonight, but he seemed to clue in Karla and in the preview, he’s speaking to Owen about a plan to get to the final three. They have to take out either Jesse or Cody on the next new episode; if they don’t, they are really just setting themselves up to lose. Cody may not be as huge of an endgame threat, but do you really want Jesse to have him around as a number?

It’s funny to think that Gabler is such a key cog in things right now, given that he was set up as this out-of-control character early who was driving much of Baka nuts. Now, he could be the biggest thing standing in the way of a fairly predictable finish. We also don’t want to rule out Karla, though, since she’s smartly held on to that immunity idol as long as she has. That could be critical coming up, and Cassidy has shown to be a fascinating underdog. She’s smart, capable of winning when she has to, and she will fight tooth and nail to stay in the game.

Is every person left at least solid at one part of Survivor? We tend to think so at the moment, and this could be what helps to set us up for a pretty exciting finish when the dust actually settles here.

