Is Young Sheldon new tonight on CBS? Season 6 episode 8 hints

Is Young Sheldon new tonight on CBS? We know that we’re still reasonably early into this season, and that means a chance to tell all sorts of great stories!

Unfortunately, we can already tell you that you are not going to have a chance to see any more of them tonight. It’s Thanksgiving! One of the last things the network is going to do is throw one of its most successful comedies to the wolves at around this time. They will want to save it in order to ensure it stays strong later in the year and moving into 2023. We know that this is probably one of the more stable programs that the network has, but viewership is incredibly important in an era where more and more people are flocking to streaming.

The other bit of unfortunate news here is the simple reminder that there is no episode coming next week, either. Instead, you are going to be waiting until we get around to Thursday, December 8. For some more insight on that, go ahead and check the attached synopsis:

“Legalese and a Whole Hoo-Ha”– Sheldon’s database invention puts him at odds with the university. Also, the church takes issue with Meemaw’s video store, on YOUNG SHELDON, Thursday, Dec. 8 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Due to a special one-hour holiday episode of Ghosts the following week, it’s possible that this is the last episode you’re going to have a chance to check out for a good while. With that in mind, our suggestion is rather simple: Embrace the story on December 8th since otherwise, you will be waiting until the new year.

What are you hoping to check out when it comes to Young Sheldon season 6 episode 8 on CBS?

