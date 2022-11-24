Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC, November 24, 2022?

Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? Given what we’re building up to on the medical drama, it goes without saying there’s going to be a real demand to see nothing more in the near future.

So what can we go ahead and say within? Well, we don’t want to keep you waiting: Let’s go ahead and share the bad news. Unfortunately, there is no installment of Grey’s Anatomy tonight, and this marks the second straight week that we’ve seen it be MIA from the schedule when it comes to a new episode. As for the reason why, it has largely to do with two different things: It is Thanksgiving, and even if it wasn’t, we already saw what was meant to be the last episode of the year.

While it may feel somewhat strange that there aren’t more installments in December, all of this was planned far in advice. The plan for the network is to still have viewers watching when the show returns in February, largely to see the farewell of Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey. If that was the last episode of the calendar year, the immediate fear was that viewers wouldn’t return in 2023 to see anything else. With the way things are set up now, this at least could be considered.

The forefront of the story after Meredith leaves will be somewhat of a mixed bag. From one vantage point, we’re going to have a chance to see more of the interns who we are just getting to know. However, at the same time we’re also going to still have a number of the other familiar faces that we’ve gotten to know over the years. We don’t envy the writers, who have a really difficult job ahead of them trying to figure out how to keep momentum going strong. Yet, NCIS has figured it out without Mark Harmon. In theory, this show could, as well.

