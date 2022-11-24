New Amsterdam season 5 spoilers: EP looks towards series finale

We know that there is a ton of big stuff coming on New Amsterdam season 5, especially as we look ahead to the series finale. This is an episode that we may not have a chance to see until we get around to mid-January, but we tend to think we know a thing or two about the story already. We’ll see relationships blossom further, the hospital work to save lives, and, in general, a story about hope. While there have been some roadblocks here and there throughout the series, we’re still of the belief that the writers want to do something positive at the end of the day.

Of course, trying to narrow things down too much is difficult right now. For example: we know that Helen returned at the end of episode 10 and could be around for episode 11, but that doesn’t mean she is going to return for the finale. The story may not be completely about her relationship with Max, even if we’ve been rooting for them over the past couple of years.

Speaking to TV Insider, here is some of what executive producer David Schulner had to say about the end of the road:

“I want to leave the audience with the feelings they felt when they first fell in love with the show. I hope fans who left when Freema left come back for the end … I hope fans who left when the show got ‘too political’ to come back for the end … because there’s always been more to the show than Sharpwin. There’s always been more to the show than the issues we tackle. New Amsterdam is all of that and more. So most importantly, I want to honor the fans who stayed with us for five years. This is for them.”

We know that there is nothing harder for any show than properly closing it out, and that’s why we can’t say that we are 100% confident that every viewer out there will love the ending. That’s not a slight against this show, though; we would say it for almost everything under the sun.

