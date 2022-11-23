The Blacklist season 10: The latest mystery casting!

Want to know the latest about The Blacklist news today? There is something more to share right now, though the finer details are shrouded in mystery.

In a new post on Twitter this week, actor Chris McKenna (Good Trouble, SWAT) revealed that he is making some sort of appearance on the NBC show … but specifics remain under wraps.

So who could McKenna be playing? The most obvious guess is that he will be some sort of Blacklister, especially since there are still new names on the list that have yet to be filled in. We’re sure that a certain part of season 10 will be continuing what we saw at the end of season 9, where Wujing (now in possession of the Blacklist) goes around and works to the best of his ability to get other people on board his revenge tour.

We’re hoping that there is a nice assemblage of new adversaries sprinkled throughout the upcoming season and beyond just that, we’re also crossing our fingers for something more when it comes to a Big Bad. There is still that #2 spot out there and before the show ends, we’re sure that we will learn precisely who that is. It will be interesting to see it filled and if it’s truly someone new, it raises the question of why in the world Reddington has never said anything about them so far. Are they really that big of a threat if they’ve been hidden for so long?

Go ahead and remember now that The Blacklist is poised to premiere on NBC come Sunday, February 26. Fingers crossed that NBC gives us some relatively-decent promotion along the way.

What sort of new characters do you want to see over the course of The Blacklist season 10?

