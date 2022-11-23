The Mandalorian season 3 premiere date: News soon at Disney+?

Following today’s epic finale of Andor, it made sense for Disney+ to announce a season 3 premiere date for The Mandalorian … right? Just think about it — this is the end of one epic Star Wars show, so why not signal the beginning of another? What do you really have to wait for here?

In the end, maybe we’re just victim of some wishful thinking that some news would be coming out; after all, as of this writing nothing has been made official other than the fact we’re getting it in February. This would’ve been a good time to announce something, just like it would’ve been smart to announce a date before Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

So why hasn’t that happened? Well, we tend to think that Disney+ has something planned, and we’d honestly be shocked if we make it through the rest of the calendar year without some more news on this subject. The Mandalorian is easily one of the most-popular shows that the streaming service has, and we tend to think already that this batch of episodes could shatter some records. We’re excited to see what’s going to happen here!

Story-wise, most indications are that season 3 will feature an evolution in the partnership between Din Djarin and Grogu. After all, the two are not going to be in a position anymore where Mando is looking to find The Child a place to train. They are committed to each other, and a good bit of the story ahead could be about identity. What does it mean to be a Mandalorian? Who gets to be a Mandalorian? These are both questions that you should be thinking a lot about.

