Andor season 2 premiere date hopes over on Disney+

Following today’s big finale over at Disney+, what can we say when it comes to an Andor season 2 renewal? We know that some people will be excited for it as soon as humanly possible.

The good news that we can go ahead and share here is the oh-so-simple fact that the series is coming back for more. The bad news? You won’t have an opportunity to see it at any point in the near future. Filming just began on the latest batch of episodes, and we know that this is a process that takes a long period of time. For starters, there are more episodes here than for the standard show on the aforementioned streaming service; beyond just that, we know already that there is a lot of work needed to be done after the fact. Even with a lot of practical effects as opposed to The Mandalorian or some other shows in the Star Wars universe, post-production is time consuming.

In an interview with Collider, executive producer Tony Gilroy made it clear that there could be a way to speed things up, but that is unlikely to transpire right now:

The only place you can accelerate the processes is in post, and the only way you can accelerate in post is with money, and money is tight. So, I don’t really know, there would have to be some serious motivation next May or June or something. Someone would have to say, “Wow, we really need this, and we’re willing to pay X.” Rogue One proved, if you throw money at it, you can do post really, really fast. It’s just very, very, very expensive.

More than likely…

We are going to be stuck waiting to see Andor season 2 until 2024, which is turning out to be an enormous year for television. Just think about it like this: House of the Dragon, Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, and Squid Game are all set already to premiere that year. It’s possible Stranger Things will, as well. Talk about an embarrassment of riches!

