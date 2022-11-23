The Handmaid’s Tale season 6: A venue for more news?

If you find yourself very-much eager to learn more about The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 on Hulu, then you’re just like us! The final batch of episodes for the Elisabeth Moss series are going to be hotly anticipated, even if we don’t expect them in the near future.

After all, remember that production for new episodes is, for the time being, not even underway. There are plans in terms of the story, but there is no public start date for filming as of yet.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for new videos on THE HANDMAID’S TALE every week!

So when could the folks at Hulu start to reveal some more news? There is going to be a chance for them to do so in January, but whether they choose to share a lot remains to be seen.

Here is what we can go ahead and say, at least for the time being. The TCA Winter Press Tour for the aforementioned streaming service will be happening on January 14, and this will be a chance for reporters to ask all sorts of questions about whatever the future holds. We tend to think that there could be a tease or two shared; or, maybe a Hulu executive will indicate when they expect production to begin. We don’t anticipate a whole lot when it comes to a premiere date or news on The Testaments, largely because those projects are too far down the road. If we are lucky, these are things that we could start to get more of when we get around to the middle of next year or the fall.

While we’d love to get both The Handmaid’s Tale and news on the future sooner rather than later, it is important we all remember one thing: Quality matters the most. If we have to wait longer in order to get an ending that makes sense, we have to be okay with that.

Related – See some of the latest premiere-date chatter for The Handmaid’s Tale season 6

When do you think we will learn some more stuff about The Handmaid’s Tale season 6?

Share right away below! Once you do that, keep coming back for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: Hulu.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







