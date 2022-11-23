The Circle season 5 premiere date revealed, with ‘Singles’ twist

For everyone excited to see The Circle season 5 arrive on Netflix, let’s just say that we come bearing some good news!

Today, the streaming service revealed that the latest batch of new installments for the social-media themed reality competition will begin on Wednesday, December 28. As we’ve seen in past seasons, Netflix will roll some of these out over time. The first four episodes will arrive on the premiere date and beyond that, January 4 will feature episode 5 through episode 8. You’re going to see episodes 8 through 12 on January 11, and then the finale will be on January 18.

What is perhaps a little more notable about this season is that we’re going to have a “Singles” theme from start to finish. What does that mean? We would assume that it means that all of these people taking part are actually unattached. It could also mean that nobody is playing with another person, but we’ll have to wait and see on that.

Is this theme a good idea? We understand the idea behind it (reality TV loves dating drama), but honestly, we don’t need another dating show. The best part about The Circle is that anyone can be … well, anybody. There are no set rules as to what your relationship status is or how you want to play the game. You go in, create a little bit of chaos, and do your best to win the money. We also just love the reveals of how far someone is willing to go when they have an alter ego.

In the end, we consider The Circle to be a game of strategy; so long as that is still there, we suppose there’s still a chance at happiness at the end of the day.

