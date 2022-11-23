Is The Conners new tonight on ABC with season 5 episode 9?

Is The Conners new tonight on ABC? Are we going to be seeing season 5 episode 9 on the air in just a matter of hours?

In general, we do tend to think that there’s a lot of fun stuff coming up, whether it be relatable comedy to a few emotional stories here and there. If you have seen The Conners over the years, then you probably have a good sense of what lies ahead!

The bad news? Well, that’s rather simple: There is no new episode tonight, and you’ve got a little while to wait to see what’s next. The plan for now is that we’re going to see the show back on Wednesday, November 30, and that there are going to be two more episodes before the show goes on holiday hiatus. One of them, thankfully, will be about Christmas!

If you do want to get a few more details now all about what you can expect to see, go ahead and check out the synopses for these two episodes below…

Season 5 episode 9, “Crumbs and Couch Surfers” – Darlene, Ben, Becky and Beverly Rose move into the new house, where Darlene implements a new set of rules. Meanwhile, Harris welcomes a guest at Dan and Louise’s on “The Conners,” WEDNESDAY, NOV. 30 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Season 5 episode 10, “The Dog Days of Christmas” – The holidays are approaching and Dan meets his mother-in-law for the first time. Elsewhere, Darlene helps Becky with a parenting problem on “The Conners,” WEDNESDAY, DEC. 7 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Remember that during this hiatus, there is still going to be a great chance to catch up on past episodes on Hulu! This is the sort of thing that could help the show get a season 6 renewal — which, for the record, is not a guaranteed thing right now.

What are you excited to see when it comes to The Conners season 5 episode 9 over on ABC?

