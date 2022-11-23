Is Big Sky new tonight on ABC? Season 3 episode 9 talk

Is Big Sky new tonight on ABC? It makes all the sense in the world that you would want more of the drama at this point. We’re at a pivotal point in the story and beyond that, we know that some other crazy stuff is coming very soon.

Unfortunately, it appears as though “coming very soon” does not apply to tonight. There is no installment on the air until we get around to Wednesday, November 30. Jenny, Beau, and Cassie have their work cut out for them trying to piece together everything that is going on across the board here. Sunny Day Excursions is facing some very cloudy conditions, and we tend to think that things are going to get so much worse very soon.

Below, you can get more insight all about what lies ahead courtesy of the season 3 episode 9 synopsis — and we’ve also got news on episode 10 beyond that.

Season 3 episode 9, “Where There’s Smoke There’s Fire” – Jenny and Beau investigate the mysterious death of a rookie smokejumper while Cassie picks apart Walter’s story, convinced something isn’t adding up. Meanwhile, Emily finds herself at Dewell and Hoyt while trying to keep busy, and Sunny and Buck work to put themselves back together after Walter’s arrest, leading her to reveal her biggest secret to Cormac and testing his allegiance in the process on “Big Sky: Deadly Trails,” WEDNESDAY, NOV. 30 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, LV) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Season 3 episode 10, “A Thin Layer of Rock” – Jenny and Beau investigate the untimely disappearance of a missing groom from a wedding while Cassie enlists the help of Denise and Beau’s daughter Emily to unravel the lies surrounding Walter and Sunny Day Excursions. As the truth is revealed, Cassie finds herself in more danger than ever and Sunny makes an unlikely alliance to save her family. Then, a deadly attack at the diner changes everything on “Big Sky: Deadly Trails,” WEDNESDAY, DEC. 7 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Remember…

During the hiatus, there are still opportunities to support the show! Stream past episodes on Hulu and beyond that, encourage your friends to do the same.

