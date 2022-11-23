New Amsterdam season 5 episode 10: Did Helen Sharpe return?

Ever since the start of New Amsterdam season 5, the producers said we would see Helen Sharpe again. Mostly, it was a matter of when.

Well, at the end of tonight’s two-hour event, Freema Agyeman’s character finally resurfaced, and in a way that completely shocked Max Goodwin. Right when he was about to take Dr. Wilder home (and officially kickstart a romance?), he saw her taking part in an interview on TV about her work with the NHS. Given that Dr. Sharpe was a notable TV figure even prior to the New Amsterdam pilot, that part of the story is not a surprise; what is, however, is the fact that she is currently in New York City.

Why didn’t she tell Max about it? Well, the simple answer is that she never had to tell Max about it. She didn’t have to give him a reason for anything, even if that may be frustrating and we are still confused about why the wedding didn’t happen. There may have been some signs that it wasn’t everything that Helen wanted, but there was also evidence that it was something she did. All of it is difficult and trippy.

So where will the story go from here? That’s the big question. If you are Dr. Wilder, the last thing you want is to think that Max is only with you because Helen turned him down. Meanwhile, how hung up is Ryan Eggold’s character on this past relationship? Will he and Helen directly interact at some point? It is something that we’re left to wonder about and we hope that there is some resolution.

No matter who you ‘ship on this show, we think that all three of the characters mentioned in this piece are worthy of happiness. Let’s hope that they get it by the end of the story.

Related – Be sure to get more news on New Amsterdam, including what to expect in the final three episodes

What did you think about the closing minutes of New Amsterdam season 5 episode 10?

Where do you think the story is going to go for Max and some other characters now? Share right away in the attached comments! After you do just that, stay tuned — there are a number of other updates coming. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







