Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: A chance to learn soon?

A Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date is coming to Apple TV+ down the road — it’s mostly a matter of getting around to the announcement. This is something that they have the utmost control over and, unfortunately, that means we’re all stuck waiting to see what they want to do. They could announce something in a week; or, they could wait another two months!

What we could go ahead and tell you is that there is a date on the schedule that we would watch and watch closely: Wednesday, January 18. According to a report from Deadline, that is when Apple TV+ is going to be at the TCA Winter Press Tour, and that also means that there could be a chance to learn about a number of other shows / their futures there at the same exact time.

We tend to think that if we are the aforementioned streaming service, we’re going to be well-aware that a bulk of the questions from reporters will be about the Jason Sudeikis series — take, for example, the supposed delays in production and whether this is for sure the final season. For the record, we think it is being planned as such, but we think executives are going to keep the door ajar for as long as possible.

Personally, we tend to think that the premiere date for season 3 will be announced prior to January 18, mostly because the TCA tour would be a strange place for them to reveal something like this. While it is a way to generate publicity, there are other venues that Apple TV+ could look towards in order to make a bigger, flashier reveal.

Based on most reporting that is out there, spring 2023 seems to be the most realistic launch window for season 3. We’re not giving up on the idea of a late winter release, but we’ll have to wait and see what the folks at the streaming service decide and whether or not the episodes will be ready in time.

