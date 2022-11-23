Is Chicago Fire new tonight on NBC? We know that there are a lot of stories still to come within this world; so when will we be able to see them?

Unfortunately, we know that we are not going to have a chance to see them this week. The firefighter drama is currently off the air, and it will remain there until Wednesday, December 7. That’s when the entire franchise will return, and for Chicago Fire in particular, you are going to see a story titled “Nemesis.”

Want to know a little bit more about it? Then go ahead and check out the season 11 episode 9 synopsis below:

12/07/2022 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Severide struggles with the cost of helping Det. Pryma with the Martucci case. Gallo campaigns for Herrmann to represent 51 at the National Firefighter’s Association’s Winter Conference. A familiar face makes a shocking return. TV-14

Out of the stories that we are getting moving forward, the one that shocks us the least is related to Severide. This is a guy who has found himself stuck in the middle of OFI and Chicago PD politics for a good while, and his career is at a super-interesting crossroads right now. He’s still a part of 51, but it’s clear that so many people want him for a wide array of different things. Where things end up for him is a pretty fascinating mystery, and something that we want to see moving forward through the rest of the season.

Remember, after all, that we are not even at the halfway point right now! There is a lot still coming around the bend, and we’ll have to wait and see whatever the writers want to bring to the table from here.

