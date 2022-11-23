Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? If you’ve heard the big news already, the next installment is a big one: It is the end for Ethan Choi as an on-screen presence. Brian Tee is departing the show, and it does seem like the writers have figured out a pretty perfect exit for his character. He and April are getting married! These two are going to have a chance to walk into the sunset together, and we’re thrilled that Yaya DaCosta came back in order to wrap up a story for the two of them.

Now that we’ve said all of this … well, let’s just go ahead and share the bad news. There is no new episode tonight on the network and instead, we’ll be waiting until Wednesday, December 7. The same goes for both Chicago Fire and Chicago PD across the board. This is the final episode of these shows before a hiatus; after the fact, we will be stuck waiting until January.

Now, let’s just dive into Chicago Med a little bit further, shall we? Below, you can check out the full season 8 episode 9 synopsis with more insight as to what lies ahead:

12/07/2022 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Will relies on Crockett and Med’s newly donated OR 2.0 to save his patient. Charles helps an elderly confused patient who’s mourning the loss of his high school sweetheart. As their wedding day approaches, Ethan and April run into some roadblocks. TV-14

This isn’t the first time that we’ve seen some sort of fancy new operating room in the hospital; remember when there was the hybrid OR in the past? Of course, it’s always fantastic when something is introduced that can better save the lives of patients. However, all of the equipment in the world only works so long as there are great doctors behind the scenes. This will continue to be what matters the most, and we’ll have to wait and see what the end results are here.

