NCIS season 20: How involved is Mark Harmon still?

Following the departure of Mark Harmon from NCIS last year, we knew that he was staying on as an executive producer. However, there can be confusion sometimes as to what that title really means. We know that assumptions are made sometimes that this position is an honorary title for any big-name star, and that someone like Mark doesn’t really work that much behind the scenes.

However, in this case that notion is 100% false, and we have proof courtesy of actress Diona Reasonover.

In an interview with Parade this week (where she discussed last night’s “Turkey Trot”), Diona made it clear that Mark personally showed up on set and complemented her on this episode, which she co-wrote alongside Scott Williams:

“Mark came up to tell me that he loved the script … I don’t know that that’s the reason he drove up to where we were, so I’m going to say it was the reason. He probably had other people to talk to. But he literally did, I got to hug him and talk to him and catch up, that was great. So, Mark is definitely still present, he gets every script, he’s still an EP, and he still very much acts like one.”

When you think about it, all of this makes sense and then some. If anyone is going to know after two decades what makes a good episode of NCIS, it is Mark Harmon. This show became the most-popular one in the world with him as the face of it, and we still tend to think he’s one of the most recognizable TV stars out there. If he ever comes back as a guest star, it will be huge news … and we do think there’s a good chance at it someday.

