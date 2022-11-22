New Amsterdam season 5 episode 9: The Max, Wilder aftermath

As we prepare for New Amsterdam season 5 episode 9 on NBC tonight, we do think it is fair to wonder about Max Goodwin and Elizabeth Wilder. Just think a little bit about what you just saw at the end of episode 8!

Over the past few episodes, we saw something brewing between Ryan Eggold and Sandra Mae Frank’s characters — or, that’s what Max thought he was seeing. He may have mistook friendly chemistry for something more, or he could just be looking for something to help forget about his heartbreak with Helen. We have to remember that while he is a doctor, he’s not perfect and he often doesn’t see some of the obvious challenges. Take, for starters, the workplace relationship between him and Wilder that would be complicated immensely by a romantic bond.

Wilder didn’t just turn him down when he asked her out; she was pretty darn emphatic about it. There was no explanation as to why but honestly, she doesn’t need to give one. Max, luckily, is well aware of that.

In a sneak peek over at TVLine, you can see what happens next for these two. Max is working to learn ASL and he uses it to apologize for asking her out. He then, via text, makes it clear that he wishes he could go back in time and pretend it never happened. She is very much forgiving, and she doesn’t seem to be upset over what transpired.

Will it impact their working relationship? The entire scene we’re talking about here is in an elevator! With that in mind, we’d be pretty silly to sit here and think that we can generate any gross assumptions.

Where do you want to see as we move into New Amsterdam season 5 episode 9 on NBC tonight?

Do you think we are going to see anything at all with Max and Wilder, or are we setting up a Helen return? Share below! Once you do just that, stick around for other updates the rest of the way. (Photo: NBC.)

