The Blacklist season 10: Could we see a promo this year?

As some of you out there may know already, The Blacklist season 10 is going to be coming to NBC on Sunday, February 26. It is a long ways to wait, and there is no denying that.

Of course, a part of what could make this wait be a little more painful is the simple fact that we may not get a promo for what lies ahead anytime soon. Of course, it’d be wonderful if that happens, but we can’t sit here and say that we’re altogether confident in anything. How could we be, based on what we’ve seen the network do in the past?

If you are a diehard fan of the James Spader drama, then you probably know already that NBC did not exactly break the bank promoting season 9. Heck, they barely promoted it at all! We had a few little teases here and there and, unfortunately, that was it — and yea, it was a pretty big bummer. It’s clear that there is so much more the network could do here if they chose to do so, especially if they wanted to now promote this in conjunction with its Sunday-night partner Magnum PI.

Unfortunately, the only way we could theoretically see any promotion coming up for season 10 this year is if there is some sort of combo promo with another show. Given that we are still more than three months away, there’s just not any incentive for NBC to wade into these waters at any point in the near future. The most likely scenario is they start to get at least a few teases out there in January. Their biggest incentive to do something here is pretty simple: The Blacklist is a lead-in to two other shows on Sundays. You need it to perform well since if it doesn’t, you aren’t giving a lot of your other programs an opportunity to succeed. We do hope the network remembers this since otherwise, they could have a problem on their hands.

