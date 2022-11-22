Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: The next order of business

For the first time in a long time, it does feel like we’re making real progress towards a Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date at Apple TV+. Isn’t that exciting?

In general, we know that we’re approaching some pretty exciting stuff over the next few months. Filming is now done, and that means that the post-production team can really get to work focusing exclusively on some of what matters to them the most now. That includes editing the episodes, adding in special effects, and fine-tuning every single music cue to ensure they are perfect in the end. Doing this stuff is the next order of business for production, and it could occupy their next few months.

Remember here that Ted Lasso is not an altogether easy show to make. It jumps from comedy to drama back to comedy in just a matter of minutes, and this is the sort of thing most other shows can only dream of doing.

Now, if you are the folks over at the aforementioned streaming service, what do you do now? You don’t have to worry about any filming delays, so you can rule that stuff out at the moment. Instead, you have to think a little more about how you want to start your promotional push! It’s true that it will take some time still for these episodes to be ready to stream (hence our talk about post-production from earlier), but you have a timeline. That is absolutely something you can work with, and that offers them a chance to share at least a few more updates here and there over the next several months.

As we get closer to the end of the year, we anticipate most Ted Lasso social media accounts starting to get a little more active. It may still take a while for official announcements to come out, but we are clearly getting there.

