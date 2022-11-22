Virgin River season 5 premiere date: What’s next after filming?

In the event you haven’t heard the news as of yet, Virgin River season 5 is officially done with production! We know there’s a lot to prepare for. After all, this drama is about twists, turns, drama, and a whole lot more. We’re hoping that the next batch of episodes will 100% live up to the hype.

Now with filming done, of course we have to go ahead and present a very important question: What’s next? Is there anything else you can look forward to in terms of announcements?

Obviously, we’d love to get something substantial when it comes to scoop before the end of the year, but a premiere date or a trailer feels out of the question. We could easily be waiting until July of next year to see the show back on Netflix and as a matter of fact, we’d be surprised to see it before that. Our hope is just that we’ll have a chance to at least see a photo or two from the upcoming season in the next few months; if that happens, we will be reasonably satisfied.

As for what’s going to be happening over the next few months when it comes to the making of this show, that’s something that is a little bit easier to explain. These episodes are going to head off to post-production, where they can be edited, scored, and properly put together. We do think that there is a little bit more work the cast could do, if they have to go back to a studio and record a few lines that weren’t picked up on set for whatever reason.

In the end, know this: Even though Virgin River filming back be done, there is absolutely a lot of stuff still to come before these episodes finally arrive.

