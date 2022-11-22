Blue Bloods season 13 episode 8 spoilers: Peter Hermann returns

For those unaware, it feels as though Blue Bloods season 13 episode 8 is likely to be the last one to air this calendar year. It is set for Friday, December 9, and there are some things that could make it stand out.

First and foremost, we should start by discussing the return of Dylan Walsh as Mayor Chase. We know that this will come as a shock to everyone (insert obvious sarcasm here), but we’re going to see him and Frank get into an argument! The jostling for control is always going to be a part of this show; it has been since the beginning.

Meanwhile, this episode will also feature another appearance from Peter Hermann as Jack Boyle. For more on all of this, check out the Blue Bloods season 13 episode 8 synopsis below:

“Poetic Justice” – Danny crosses paths with Sonny Le (Alex Duong), a criminal from a previous case, when he investigates a gang attack with a shocking motive. Also, Frank and Mayor Chase (Dylan Walsh) butt heads over an off-duty cop who goes too far making a political statement; Anthony worries Erin’s DA campaign could be threatened by her ex-husband Jack’s unsavory business connections; and Jamie investigates a potentially dirty officer whose identity may be close to home, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Dec. 9 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

When will we actually see an election?

We’re certainly curious as to how this will be handled. For a long time, we suspected that we’d see an election in November, given mostly that this show often works in real-time. However, that hasn’t happened. We’re instead left to sit around and wonder. Personally, we tend to think there’s a chance we will see it at the very least a little later this season.

