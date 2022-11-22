When Calls the Heart season 10: Erin Krakow hopes for season 11

If you did not hear the fantastic news late last week, When Calls the Heart season 10 is now officially done with production! This means that we are getting closer to the premiere date, though the folks at Hallmark Channel have yet to make some sort of formal announcement there.

So even though we’ve yet to see season 10 on the air, we tend to think it’s not too early to start hoping for season 11. Luckily, we are pleased to report that star and executive producer Erin Krakow feels the same way! In a post on Instagram, she made it abundantly clear following the end of season 10 that she wants to work with this cast and crew again:

Thank you to our crew – we couldn’t find a better bunch if we tried! It’s an honor to work with you everyday and I miss you already. Now go get some well deserved rest & relaxation, because hopefully we’ll be back in Hope Valley again soon.

So what are the chances of there being a season 11? We do feel fairly optimistic that we’ll get more at the moment, but it is ultimately the network that makes this choice. We just think that the odds are good, especially since Hallmark recently struck a deal with Peacock to bring a lot of their content to that service. One of the goals for just about any long-running show out there is that they continue to find way to discover new viewers and combat live TV erosion; this is the sort of thing that could help with that.

As for season 10, our expectation is that we could see it at some point in the late winter or spring. If we were to use last season as an indication, there’s a chance an announcement could come out in early January.

