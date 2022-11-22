Is FBI new tonight on CBS for the second straight week, alongside both FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted? It goes without saying, but we’re expecting some really interesting stuff across the board here!

Luckily, the network is not making us embark on another painful hiatus … at least not yet. All three of these shows will be on the air tonight, though there is another break coming until they return for at least one more installment in mid-December.

Want to prepare yourself for everything that’s coming? Then go ahead and read the synopses for all three shows below…

FBI season 5 episode 8, “Into the Fire” – When a deadly truck heist arms the killers with enough ammonium nitrate to construct a massive bomb, the team discovers a link to a terrorist group Maggie is working to infiltrate, on the CBS Original series FBI, Tuesday, Nov. 22 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

FBI: International season 2 episode 7, “A Proven Liar” – When an American businessman’s bodyguard and girlfriend are kidnapped a few feet away from him in Barcelona, the Fly Team questions if the man is as innocent as he claims. Also, Raines grows closer to Maya, the owner of the team’s favorite local bar, on the CBS Original series FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, Nov. 22 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

FBI: Most Wanted season 4 episode 7, “Karma” – The team’s Thanksgiving plans are put on hold when they are brought in to investigate whether a shooting at a Buddhist temple was a hate crime or something more personal. Also, Remy and April make a tough decision, on the CBS Original series FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, Nov. 22 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Of these three shows…

We’ll admit that there are two things we are the most excited to see. First and foremost, it’s going to be intriguing on the flagship show to learn a little bit more about how Maggie is adjusting. It’s unfair for us to imagine that she’d be ready to dive back into the job so soon after what she’s gone through. Meanwhile, it could be fun to see some of the Most Wanted team celebrate Thanksgiving … even if there is other business they have to deal with first.

Related – Be sure to read some other updates when it comes to FBI: Most Wanted

What are you excited to check out when it comes to all three FBI shows tonight?

Share some of your thoughts and hopes below! After you do just that, keep coming back for more (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







