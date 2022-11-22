Is Monarch new tonight on Fox? Season 1 episode 10 spoilers

Is Monarch new tonight over on Fox? It goes without saying, but we’d like to get more from this country-music world sooner rather than later. There is a lot of drama still to spotlight, and of course some more twists and turns that we’re excited to see unfold.

Unfortunately, we’ll be waiting a good while still to see more of what the future will hold. Tonight (possibly due to it being Thanksgiving week) there is no new episode on the air; instead, season 1 episode 10 is currently set for November 29. Hopefully, viewers will remember that the show is back then, mostly because Monarch is absolutely in a position where it needs every viewer that it can. Fox tried to position it well in the early going, but it hasn’t been able to get a lot of traction in terms of live viewership.

So what will make episode 10 stand out from the pack? Well, this story is going to have viral performances, harsh warnings, and the future of Monarch up in the air. When you think about all of this stuff alone, it should 100% feel like the sort of episode you’d want as we get into the home stretch of this season. Who knows? There could even be a great cliffhanger at the every end here.

For some other updates, go ahead and check out the Monarch season 1 episode 10 synopsis:

Media Mogul Skyler Samuels arrives in Austin with a proposal for Luke and the future of Monarch; Tripp gives Albie an ultimatum; Nicky is torn when Wade returns to town; Gigi grows suspicious of Kayla and Luke; Ace and Ana go viral when with a performance in the all-new “Mergers and Propositions” episode of Monarch airing Tuesday, Nov. 29 (9:02-10:00 PM ET/ PT) on FOX. (MRC-110) (TV-14 D,L,V)

