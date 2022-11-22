Is The Resident new tonight on Fox? We tend to believe that there will 100% be a lot of enthusiasm around seeing what lies ahead for the show. Things are going to move forward at a pretty rapid pace and at the end of the day, they almost have to! For those who are not aware as of yet, there is going to be only 13 episodes this season, something that could become a new normal for Fox as they try to shift and figure out their programming strategy.

Unfortunately, you are not going to have a chance to see more of the Matt Czuchry series tonight. We’re on a brief, one-week hiatus, but the plan is for it to come back on Tuesday, November 29 with a story titled “No Pressure No Diamonds.”

Want to learn a little bit more about what you can expect to see here? Then we suggest that you check out the full season 6 episode 9 synopsis below:

Devon is approached by a documentary producer as he prepares to perform the first titanium rib cage implant surgery in the country with Raptor, who must scramble to find a babysitter before the procedure. Meanwhile, Conrad tends to an unhelpful patient who claims to have been mauled by a large cat, and Dr. Bell faces negative press in the all-new “No Pressure No Diamonds” episode of The Resident airing Tuesday, Nov. 29 (8:00-9:02 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (RES-609) (TV-14 L, V).

We know that it may not seem that way right now, but when the dust settles, it may actually be a good thing that there is a hiatus this week. Viewership across the board will likely decline as we get closer to Thanksgiving; we want to see the series back for a season 7, and this may give it the best chance of that in the long-term.

