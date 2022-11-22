Bachelor in Paradise 8 episode 16 (finale): Who is still together?

Tomorrow night on ABC, we will have made it to Bachelor in Paradise 8 episode 16 — in other words, the official end of the road. This is a chance to see the cast reunite and within these two hours, we’re going to hear a lot in terms of engagement, heartbreak, and a whole lot else.

By the end of this episode, of course we want to see some people happy! While it may be easy to be super-cynical about this show and a lot of people who take part in it, at the end of the day there is something to be said for rooting for happiness. It’s also good for future contestants to have a visual reminder that being in Paradise can lead to a happy future; it’s possible that some of them may not even be there for a relationship but at the same time, we do tend to think that other people are!

To get a few more specific details about how the season will wrap up, check out the full synopsis below:

“816” – It’s a night full of shocking confessions, surprises and special guests, as the cast reunites for the first time since Paradise to rehash this season’s most dramatic moments. After addressing the controversies of split week and the most tumultuous love triangles on the beach, Jesse Palmer provides a look back at the remaining couples’ final days in Paradise. Will their journeys end in engagement or heartbreak? And where do they stand today? All will be revealed on the season finale of “Bachelor in Paradise,” TUESDAY, NOV. 22 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, DLS) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

If there is one thing we are 100% expecting in the reunion, it is shouting — lots of shouting. Everyone is going to compete to have their voice heard and it could be hard to sift through at times.

