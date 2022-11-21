Blue Bloods season 13 episode 7: Anthony’s daughter returns

As you prepare to see Blue Bloods season 13 episode 7 on CBS one week from Friday, there are some things to get excited for.

First things first, this episode (titled “Heroes”) is going to serve as a chance to see Anthony’s daughter back on the show! It’s been a few years since she has shown up, and we do tend to think that her presence will lead to an interesting back-and-forth with him and Erin. What happens when said daughter is the only witness to a shooting? How can her testimony be used? There are personal and professional ramifications that could go into that.

For a few more details about some other stories in here, go ahead and check out the full season 13 episode 7 synopsis below:

“Heroes” – Erin and Anthony clash when Anthony’s daughter, Sophia (Isabel Harper Leight), is the sole eyewitness to a fatal shooting. Also, Frank wants to punish an off-duty copy for his inaction during an armed robbery; Danny and Baez investigate a violent mugging with some unwanted help from Jamie; and Eddie and her partner, Badillo (Ian Quinlan), help an attack victim see the brighter side of New York City, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Dec. 2 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

(Fun fact: Leight is actually the daughter of former Law & Order: SVU showrunner Warren Leight.)

This feels like one of those episodes that will at the very least give us some more personal insight into some characters, and we wonder where things are going to be with Danny and Jamie over the course of it. We think they started to bury the hatched after this past episode, but will that even be acknowledged here? It is important to remember that this show does not always pick up on previous storylines; after all, so many of them are meant to stand on their own.

