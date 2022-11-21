Yellowstone season 5 episode 4 spoilers: All eyes on Jamie

As you prepare yourselves for Yellowstone season 5 episode 4 on the Paramount Network this Sunday, it’s easy to focus on Beth. How can you not, given what the character did on this past episode?

Without a doubt, there is a lot to get into when it comes to this character here, but we do want to shift the focus here ever so slightly. Remember for a moment that Jamie could be the key to the kingdom when it comes to getting his sister released…

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube now for new Yellowstone videos!

The most important thing to remember with Wes Bentley’s character at present is rather simple: Who the guy is. We’re talking here about the Attorney General of the state! If there is anyone who is going to be capable of getting Kelly Reilly’s character out of this precarious position, it is him.

With that being said, there is another big question to consider: Whether or not he really wants to. It’s also worth noting to think about that for a moment here. This is a guy who has been blackmailed and tormented by Beth for most of this season, so why help her? With Beth out of the picture, there is a case to be made that he found have a measure of freedom that he has yet to have ever since the end of season 4.

If there is one reason why Jamie may not consider this option, it’s simply this: He wants his family’s approval. Even though Beth hasn’t been the nicest to him, this is a guy who has long felt like an outsider in so many different ways. He’ll want nothing more than to feel like he is loved and respected. As for whether or not he gets that if he helps Beth, that remains to be seen.

Related – Get some more news on Yellowstone, including our take on what Beth did to get arrested in the first place

What do you want to see for Jamie as we move further into Yellowstone season 5 episode 4?

Share some of your thoughts and predictions below! Once you do that, stick around for other updates. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







