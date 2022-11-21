The Neighborhood season 5 episode 9 return date at CBS

Are you curious to learn The Neighborhood season 5 episode 9 return date over at CBS? Just like every other show out there on the network’s Monday night lineup, you are going to see it go away for a certain period of time.

Now, let’s get to the next big question: When you are going to see it return. How long are we going to be stuck waiting? The comedy is not back next week, so you will have to sit tight until Monday, December 5. That is when you are getting “Welcome to Our Time,” a story that could actually prove pretty significant to Calvin as he tries to better figure out his future.

For some more news on that, go ahead and check out the season 5 episode 9 synopsis below:

“Welcome to Our Time” – Calvin weighs the pros and cons of making a major life change. Also, Marty turns to Dave for help dealing with a troubling discovery, on THE NEIGHBORHOOD, Monday, Dec. 5 (8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

While it may not be confirmed as of yet, we do think that this is going to be the last episode before another hiatus, we could be waiting for at least a little while to see what’s next. How long are we talking here? It is possible in theory that we get something on December 19 and if we don’t we’ll probably see it off the air until mid-January. Remember that there is a three-part NCIS crossover event on January 2, and we know that this is going to be the sort of thing that temporarily displaces it and Bob Hearts Abishola.

No matter what lies ahead for The Neighborhood, we tend to think the writers will do their best to give you some of the relatable content you’ve come to know and love over the years.

Related – Be sure to get some more news pertaining to The Neighborhood right away

What are you the most excited to check out on The Neighborhood season 5 episode 9?

Is there any one thing you most want to see? Let us know right now in the comments!! Once you do this, remember to keep coming back for other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







