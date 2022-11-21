The Walking Dead: Dead City spoilers: Jeffrey Dean Morgan tease

In the wake of last night’s epic series finale, it is fair to say we’re excited for The Walking Dead: Dead City. How in the world can we not be? This show will take two characters from the flagship show in Negan and Maggie and put them in a totally different world: Manhattan. They don’t exactly like each other, and yet, there could be a scenario coming where they are forced to work together.

So what in the world is that going to look like? Well, we tend to think there’s going to be chaos, and we’re happy to have a few new pieces of information from Jeffrey Dean Morgan! In a new interview with Deadline following the series finale of The Walking Dead last night, he offers up a few new teases — plus makes it clear that there is a time jump coming in the near future:

I think that this spinoff is going to take place a couple of years after the Walking Dead finale, and here’s the problem with those couple of years – – we don’t see what happens to these characters. Negan has an opportunity to fall into his old ways in these missing years. He is very much a creature of habit, and he knows how to survive.

When he was with our group there was another way to survive, and he tried to adapt to those ways. I’m worried whatever happens in these two years away from our group, what he will become and who he will become. And so, when Maggie and he are together again, the chance that Negan isn’t who we see as when we leave him here on the show.

All of this feels like a guarantee of conflict and that’s fine by us. Isn’t that what is going to make this show as great as humanly possible? Prepare for Dead City to premiere on AMC at some point in the spring.

What are you the most excited to see on The Walking Dead: Dead City when it eventually premieres?

What sort of version of Negan are you expecting to see? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, stay tuned for even more insight. (Photo: AMC.)

