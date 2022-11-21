Yellowjackets season 2 premiere date: Trailer rollout plans

From the outside looking in, it feels like a Yellowjackets season 2 premiere date announcement will be one of the most exciting events of the next several months. How can it not be? We’re talking here about a show that was instantly addictive the moment we had a chance to dive into it, and we were left with so many questions at the end of season 1. Take, for example, whether or not Lottie still considers herself the Antler Queen in the present, let alone what Van is up to since clearly, she is still alive.

Production on the upcoming season is underway, and all indications suggest that we’re building towards a premiere date either in super-late winter or in the spring. So how will Showtime set the stage for that — or to be specific, what sort of video previews are they going to offer up? There are a few different things well worth diving into here.

First and foremost, let’s point out here that the premium-cable network will probably announce a premiere date long before they do a trailer. Why? It really just comes down to them wanting to space out their campaign for what lies ahead. There’s a chance we’ll learn a start date either at the end of this year or January but alongside that, we don’t expect anything more than just a 30-second teaser. That’s the sort of thing that could wet the whistle of a lot of fans out there and start the theorizing.

Then, perhaps a month or so after that, you unleash the full trailer. That sparks discussion all over again, and these two things in tandem serve as a great launching pad for this show, no matter when it premieres.

We’ve said this before, but we consider Yellowjackets to be the most important series that Showtime has. They’ll put their all into promoting it.

